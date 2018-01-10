Non-critical operations postponed at Gozo Hospital because of the flu

VGH Gozo General Hospital has said that it is postponing “certain non-critical operations by a few days due to large numbers of flu cases.

It said in a statement this morning that, Gozo General Hospital,during these last few days, has faced a number of operational challenges due to a large number of patients seeking care with influenza symptoms.

VGH said that “the hospital management has spoken to Heads of Departments and medical staff across the hospital and it has been decided that areas typically used for day cases would be temporarily used to provide care for those patients requiring inpatient treatment.”

“The decision was also made that “that certain, non-critical operations would be postponed by a few days, while the more critical operations would go on as normal,” it said.

VGH Gozo General Hospital went on to say that “hospital staff are doing everything in their power to ensure that patients in need are given adequate care and support during this time, and that the situation is back to normal as soon as possible.”