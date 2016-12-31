Madama Butterfly with Miriam Gauci at the Aurora, Gozo
Gaulitanus Choir’s 11th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music will run from the 25th of February until...
Gaulitanus Choir’s 11th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music will run from the 25th of February until...
The Malta Council for Science and Technology is inviting applications from artists for the provision of Puppeteer and...
Enemalta has advised that due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid in Gozo, there will be...
A New Year’s Toast with the Gaulitanus Choir’s musically usher in the New Year on Sunday evening, with...
The highly anticipated Valletta New Year’s Eve Celebrations will kick off at 8pm this evening in Pjazza San...
Gozo choir Chorus Urbanus, has announced that it will be visiting Torino and Nichelino, Italy, from the 10th...