Europe for Citizens – EU funding programme
MEUSAC has said that EU funding opportunity – Europe for Citizens – contributes to citizens’ understanding of the...
MEUSAC has said that EU funding opportunity – Europe for Citizens – contributes to citizens’ understanding of the...
Next Friday, the Gozo Cultural Council within the Gozo Ministry, is presenting the February concert – Music from...
Can Lino Vella (1.6.1961-3.2.2017) – “The death of Fr Lino Vella of Ta’ Kercem (Gozo) may have shocked...
The Valletta 2018 Foundation, together with the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government, have announced a number of large-scale...
Carnival fever gets underway later this month all across Gozo, with 7 fun-packed days of events aimed at...
A fundraising Charity Fair, organised by the Friends of the Sick and Elderly Gozo, is taking place next...